New Delhi, August 31: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding bilteral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday slammed the visit and alleged that the "Modi Government has pushed forward on reconciliation with China", de facto legitimising their "territorial aggression".

"Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping today must be evaluated in the following context - In June 2020, Chinese aggression in the Galway Valley cost 20 of our bravest of brave jawans to sacrifice their lives. Yet, rather than identify the Chinese aggression, on June 19, 2020, Prime Minister Modi gave an (infamous) clean chit to China," Jairam Ramesh wrote on 'X'. PM Narendra Modi Invites Chinese President Xi Jinping to BRICS Summit 2026 to Be Hosted by India.

"The Army Chief has demanded a full restoration of the status quo on the border with China in Ladakh. Despite failing to achieve that, the Modi Government has pushed forward on reconciliation with China, de facto legitimising their territorial aggression," the Congress leader added.

"On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Rahul Singh spoke forcefully and candidly on China's jugalbandi with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Rather than respond to this unholy alliance, the Modi Government has quietly accepted it as fait accompli and is now rewarding China with state visits. China has announced a gigantic hydel project on the Yarlung Tsangpo that has very grave implications for our Northeast. The Modi Government has not spoken a word on this issue," he said.

The Congress leader questioned, "Uncontrolled 'dumping' of imports from China continue to devastate our MSMEs. Unlike other countries, we have largely let the Chinese importers have free rein. Is the 'new normal' to be defined by Chinese aggression and bullying and our Government's spinelessness?" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the commitment to taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, during his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping Recongnise Role of India-China’s Economies to Stabilise World Trade: MEA.

He appreciated the progress made on several fronts, including ties and peace, following the border post disengagements. He also spoke about the beginning of the Kailash Mansoravar Yatra and touched upon the beginning of direct flight connectivity between the two countries. He said that an agreement has been reached on border management between the two countries."Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created," PM Modi said.

"An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed. The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," the Prime Minister Modi said.

He thanked the Chinese President for the warm welcome and congratulated China for successfully chairing the SCO. "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today".

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)