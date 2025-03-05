Uttarkashi, March 5: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Uttarakhand visit on Thursday, preparations are underway in Harshil and Mukhwa in the Uttarkashi district to welcome PM Modi, an official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand to promote the Winter Tourism program initiated by the State government this year. District Magistrate, Uttarkashi, Meharban Singh Bisht told ANI, "We have been preparing for this for the last one month. Almost all preparations have been done. PM Modi's first event is in Mukhwa where he will offer prayers. After that he will attend the main function in Harshil. PM Modi will also flag off a trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at a public function in Harsil..."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We are ready to welcome PM Modi." Sharing a video featuring PM Modi on his X, CM Dhami said, "We are all ready to welcome the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji on his arrival at Harshil and Mukhwa in the Uttarkashi district. His arrival at these major winter tourist destinations will not only promote and propagate their religious and cultural importance but will also witness an unprecedented increase in the number of tourists and devotees. Every resident of the state is extremely excited." PM Narendra Modi Says India’s Future Determined by Investments in Innovation, Highlights AI’s Potential for Creating Millions of Jobs, Contributing Several Lakh Crores in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on March 6, according to an official statement from the PM's Office. As per his office, at around 9:30 AM, he will perform pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa. At around 10:40 AM, he will flag off a trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at a public function in Harsil, the PMO added. MSME Sector Backbone of India’s Industrial Growth, Committed To Strengthen It, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The programme is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, tourism businesses, among others, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)