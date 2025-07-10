New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Thursday morning, concluding his five-nation tour that spanned from July 2 to 9. The diplomatic journey covered Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, and included his participation in the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro under Brazil's chairmanship. In the first leg of his visit, PM Modi arrived in Ghana's capital city of Accra on July 2. This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African nation in over 30 years. During his visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with the President of Ghana, John Mahama, to review the strong partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration and development cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership. PM Modi highlighted the "immense scope" for collaboration in areas of critical minerals, defence, maritime security, and energy. PM Modi was also conferred with "The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana", the country's highest civilian honour, by President John Mahama. PM Modi called the gesture a "matter of immense pride." Congress Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi After He Returns Home From His 5-Nation Visit, Says ‘Now He Can Chair All-Party Meeting to Firm Up Parliament Session Agenda’.

On July 3, PM Modi travelled to Trinidad & Tobago, marking his first official visit to the Caribbean nation as Prime Minister and the first such visit at the PM-level since 1999. He met with his counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and addressed the country's Parliament. During his visit, PM Modi announced the decision to issue Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora of Trinidad and Tobago, as per the joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

He was also conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago', the nation's highest honour, during a ceremonial event at the President's House in Port of Spain. PM Modi visited Buenos Aires on July 4, where he held bilateral discussions with Argentine President Javier Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi described his visit to Argentina as a "productive one", expressing confidence that the discussion with Argentine President Javier Milei will add "significant momentum" to the bilateral relationship between the two countries. He was also presented with the Key to the City of Buenos Aires during his visit from Jorge Macri, Chief of the City Government of Buenos Aires. The fourth leg of PM Modi's tour took him to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to 7. PM Modi in Namibia: Standing Ovation, ‘Modi, Modi’ Chant Reverberates As PM Narendra Modi Addresses Namibian Parliament (Watch Video).

PM Modi Returns to India After 5-Nation Tour

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi returns to India after his visit to five nations that included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. PM Modi also attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/3l46h4QcSe — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi returns to India after his visit to five nations that included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. PM Modi also attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Video Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/ftG09M2FhJ — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

He also had a State Visit to Brazil and later travelled to Brasilia, where he held bilateral discussions with President Lula on broadening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva conferred PM Modi with Brazil's highest civilian honour, 'The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.'

In the final leg of his tour, PM Modi visited Namibia, where he addressed the Namibian Parliament -- receiving a standing ovation from the members after his speech. He also received Namibia's highest civilian award, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, from Namibia's President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)