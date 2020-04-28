Police Greet Elderly Man with Birthday Cake in Haryana's Panchkula

Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) A 70-year-old man had a pleasant surprise on Tuesday when police personnel turned up at his residence in Haryana's Panchkula with a birthday cake.

The elderly man's children are abroad and he lives alone, said Neha Chauhan, SHO of the Panchkula women police station.

A relative of the man had tweeted the Panchkula police commissioner that Karan Puri lives alone and due to the coronavirus lockdown, no one from his neighbourhood or other relatives will be able to visit him on his birthday.

ACP Nupur Bishnoi then decided to present the man with a cake, said Chauhan.

In the morning, some police personnel, including Chauhan, visited his Panchkula residence.

Initially, Puri thought that they had come to enquire about something.

In a video shot by the police personnel, he continued saying, “My name is Karan Puri, I live alone, I am a senior citizen, you can enter these details in your register.”

He was surprised when the cops started wishing him happy birthday.

They asked him to cut the cake, after which the elderly man turned emotional with tears rolling down his cheeks.

“We are your family sir, we are your children,” the cops tell him.

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar also wished Puri in a tweet and praised Panchkula police's efforts in taking care of the elderly living alone.

