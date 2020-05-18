Police Imposes Night Curfew in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack Till May 31

Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) The Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack on Monday imposed 12-hour night curfew in both the cities till May 31, official sources said.

Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi in an order said: Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities. Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provision of law, such as prohibitory orders (curfew) under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance.

The order is promulgated in urgent need to avoid danger to human life, health safety by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

I direct that movement of all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am till 31.05.2020 from the date of the publication of the order, he said.

