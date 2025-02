Vatican City, February 25: Pope Francis continued his recovery from pneumonia Tuesday as the Vatican set in motion a nightly marathon of prayers from “his house” and allies cheered him on from afar in hopes that he might recover and get back to leading the Catholic Church. The Vatican's typically brief morning update said: “The pope slept well, all night.”

On Monday evening, doctors said he remained in critical condition with double pneumonia but reported a “slight improvement” in some laboratory results. In the most upbeat bulletin in days, they said he had resumed work from his hospital room, calling a parish in Gaza City that he has kept in touch with since the war there began. Pope Francis Health Update: 88-Year-Old Pontiff Is Conscious, Receiving Supplemental Oxygen Following Respiratory Crisis.

After night fell, thousands of faithful gathered in a rain-soaked St Peter's Square for the first of a nightly recitation of the Rosary. The prayer evoked the 2005 vigils when St John Paul II was dying in the Apostolic Palace, but those on hand said they were praying for Francis' recovery.

Standing on the same stage where Francis usually presides, the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said that ever since Francis had been hospitalised, a chorus of prayers for his recovery had swelled up from around the world. “Starting this evening, we want to unite ourselves publicly to this prayer here, in his house,” Parolin said, praying that Francis “in this moment of illness and trial” would recover quickly. Pope Francis Rested During Peaceful Night Following Respiratory Crisis, Blood Transfusions, says Vatican.

The Argentine pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been hospitalised since February 14 and doctors have said his condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease.

But in Monday's update, they said he hadn't had any more respiratory crises since Saturday, and the flow and concentration of supplemental oxygen has been slightly reduced. The slight kidney insufficiency detected on Sunday was not causing alarm at the moment, doctors said, while saying his prognosis remained guarded.