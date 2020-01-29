Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes off Coast of Jamaica

World. (File Image)

Kingston [Jamaica], Jan 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Jamaica on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS)said.The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7:10 pm (UTC), was located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, about 125 kilometres northwest of the coastal town of Lucea.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

