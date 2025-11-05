United Nations, November 5: At least 30 people have been killed in Haiti and more than 1.5 million people affected in Jamaica by Hurricane Melissa, a UN spokesperson said. In Jamaica, infrastructure has been severely damaged, with more than 130 roads blocked and power and communication networks disrupted, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, told a daily briefing on Tuesday. Health services are under heavy strain, since several hospitals and clinics were damaged or destroyed, prompting the deployment of an emergency medical team from the Pan American Health Organisation, he said.

Haq said the World Food Programme (WFP) estimated that up to 360,000 people may require food assistance in Jamaica. A UN disaster assessment and coordination team is coordinating assistance teams and aid arriving, in support of the Jamaican government, he said. In Haiti, Haq said that the United Nations and its partners continue to carry out assessments of the damage wreaked by Hurricane Melissa and are ramping up efforts to reach people in need, Xinhua news agency reported. The Food and Agriculture Organisation indicated losses in beans, corn and fruit crops, as well as damage to fishing infrastructure, which is expected to increase hunger in a country where half of the population is already food insecure, said the spokesperson. Hurricane Melissa Leaves 50 Dead; Toll Expected to Rise in Jamaica and Haiti.

Speaking to reporters via video link, WFP's Country Director in Cuba Etienne Labande said the hurricane left behind widespread flooding, power outages and heavy damage, with crops lost and many buildings partially or fully destroyed in the eastern part of Cuba. One particularity in the response to the hurricane is the anticipatory action framework adopted by Cuba, coupled with a pre-approved UN allocation, which enabled UN agencies to preposition key supplies in vulnerable areas ahead of the hurricane's landfall, Labande said. Hurricane Melissa Strengthens Into Category 4 Hurricane As It Moves Towards Jamaica, Breathtaking Video of Tropical Storm Taken From ISS Goes Viral.

Reaffirming solidarity with its Global South partners, India on Tuesday had dispatched 20 tonnes each of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials for Jamaica and Cuba to support recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. Taking to X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had said, "Despatched 20 tonnes each of HADR relief materials for Jamaica and Cuba in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. Indian Air Force flight carrying aid including Arogya Maitri BHISHM Cube, rehabilitation support items, food and daily utilities, medicines, medical equipment, power generators, shelter support and hygiene kits has departed from New Delhi today."

