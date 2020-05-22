Prakash Javadekar Launches NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar launched NBA-UNDP India's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme and addressed the virtual celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity on Friday.In his address Javadekar stated that India has 2.5 per cent of the world's land mass, 16 per cent of human as well as cattle population, but the country has still preserved around eight per cent of the world's bio-diversity."That is the strength and cultural impact of Indian philosophy. In India you live with nature and we think the whole universe and every life is precious life. Be it an ant, birds or any other animal. This is how Indian philosophy gives us training to be with the nature and therefore India could preserve this kind of bio-diversity," he said. "We can teach the world how to preserve bio-diversity with our experiences which we are ready to share with others. I welcome those countries who want to improve their bio-diversity scenario to share our best practices and experiences with them," the minister added.Javadekar launched five important documents, first being the Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme."These are post-graduate students interested and passionate about bio-diversity. We will give them an opportunity of internship for one year. The stipend amount will be decent. They will bring us new ideas, that's all we want," said Javadekar."I am also launching awareness campaign material on air, pollination and securing our future -- three key aspects of biodiversity protection. I am also launching UNEP Endangered Species Campaign. Fortunately in India we have a robust system of anti-poaching activities," he added.Javadekar also launched a brochure of Webinar Series on Biodiversity Conservation and a Model Conference of Parties. (ANI)

