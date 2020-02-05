Presidency VC Falls Ill After Staying in Chamber Overnight Due to Student Protest

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) Presidency University Vice- Chancellor Anuradha Lohia on Wednesday fell ill and was hospitalised after remaining in her chamber overnight because of students' protest, prompting Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to comment that what the students are doing is not right.

A section of students of the university here is demonstrating in front of her chamber from Monday over a host of issues.

A university official said Lohia was taken to a private hospital at 8 pm after she complained of uneasiness.

According to the doctors, he said, Lohia's blood pressure level has shot up but she was stable.

After confined to her room by the agitating students for 16 hours, Lohia had made an exit through the side door of her chamber on Tuesday morning. She returned to the campus at 3 pm the same day and had been stuck in her room ever since.

"We formed a human chain to escort VC madam to the ambulance as she was taken out in a wheelchair," one of the agitating students Debabrata told PTI.

The students will be holding a general body meeting to decide on their future course of action.

Among others, the agitators were demanding that the repair works in three of the five wards of the 130-year-old Hindu Hostel be completed without any delay and eight sacked hostel employees reinstated.

Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told PTI that he will visit Lohia at the hospital on Thursday.

He said, "The students are not doing the right thing. This is not the way to agitate.... Will the students decide who will be retained to run the affairs of the hostel?" PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)