Probe COVID-19 Group's Travel Across States: Maha Minister

Aurangabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Latur City MLA Amit Deshmukh on Monday demanded an inquiry into how a group of people managed to reach his district from Haryana despite the borders being sealed in view of the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

Eight of 12 Andhra Pradesh residents, who took shelter in a mosque in Nilanga in Latur, over 290 kilometres from here, after coming from from Ferozepur Jhirka in Haryana, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

"These 12 people crossed several states and some districts in Maharashtra," Deshmukh said, and demanded that the state home department institute a probe.

