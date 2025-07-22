Pune, July 22: Police have registered a non-cognisable case against a 22-year-old IT professional who falsely claimed that she was raped by a man posing as a 'delivery agent' at her apartment in Pune, officials said on Tuesday. The woman approached the police on July 3 with a complaint alleging a 'delivery agent' entered her flat the previous evening and sprayed some chemical rendering her unconscious before committing the rape.

She had also claimed the man clicked a selfie using her phone and typed a message threatening to circulate her photos if she disclosed the "incident". The case took a dramatic turn after the investigation revealed the 'delivery agent' was the friend of the woman who visited the flat with her consent. The police had ruled out forced entry and the use of spray, and said her rape complaint was false and misleading. Twist in Pune Techie 'Rape' Case: ‘No Forced Entry, Selfie Edited by Complainant and Accused Not a Delivery Boy As Alleged’ Say Police; Probe Ongoing.

A non-cognisable case was registered against the woman on Monday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 212, 217 (dealing with furnishing false information to a public servant) and 228 (fabricating false evidence), a senior police official said. "We have registered a non-cognisable offence against the woman for giving false information and evidence during the probe and trying to mislead the police," the official said. Pune Techie Rape Case: Woman’s Anger Over Forced Sex by Friend Led to False Accusation, Police Reveal.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had earlier said based on various pieces of evidence, including phone chats, the sequence of events, mobile communication, and the conduct of both the woman, it was evident that this was not a case of rape and there was an attempt to mislead the police.

