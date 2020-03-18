Pune Woman Tests Positive for COVID-19;Maha Count Climbs to 42

Pune, Mar 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman from Pune with a travel history to France and the Netherlands has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 42.

Confirming the case, District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said, "The woman returned India on March 15. She was admitted to hospitalhere on March 17".

