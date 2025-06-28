New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, saying India is grateful to him for his "effective leadership" during a crucial phase of its development trajectory. His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widely admired, PM Modi said on X. PV Narasimha Rao Death Anniversary 2022: All You Need To Know About The Former PM Who Liberalised The Indian Economy.

Rao's premiership during 1991-96 is considered the most defining period in the country's economic journey as, with India facing a serious balance of payment crisis, he unshackled the state control on economy and opened it to private players. This paved the way for a long era of growth better than what was seen in the past. PM Narendra Modi Praises Fitness Start-Up ‘Tagda Raho’ for Merging Tradition With Modernity (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to PV Narasimha

Remembering Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu on his birth anniversary. India is grateful to him for his effective leadership during a crucial phase of our development trajectory. His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widely admired. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2025

He was given the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, posthumously by the Modi government last year.

