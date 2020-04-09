QAD Announces Enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and Related Solutions to Enable Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises to Rapidly Respond to Industry Disruption

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): QAD Inc., a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced the latest enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and related solutions in the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio.Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by factors that include technology-driven innovation, changing consumer preferences and the current COVID-19 pandemic. To survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and transform business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these manufacturing companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises.QAD provides solutions, vertical and business expertise and best practice process models to help Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises to adapt in today's rapidly changing business climate."The latest enhancements to our Adaptive Applications portfolio help manufacturers rapidly respond to and plan for increasing disruptions to their business," said QAD CEO Anton Chilton."They provide our customers with a greater ability to extend solutions, increase user productivity and boost manufacturing efficiency. The new capabilities apply across manufacturing operations, including supply chain, shop floor, production, customer management and finance, allowing manufacturers to navigate the disruptions they face today while providing the flexibility they need to address tomorrow's challenges," he added. In addition to the latest updates to QAD Adaptive ERP, which features the QAD Enterprise Platform and the Adaptive UX, QAD has also enhanced related solutions in its Adaptive Applications portfolio, including QAD Dynasys DSCP, QAD CEBOS Enterprise Quality Management System, and QAD Precision Global Trade & Transportation Execution.This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

