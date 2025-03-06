Mumbai, March 6: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited Chamar Studio in Dharavi, Mumbai, where he met designer Sudheer Rajbhar and his team of artisans. The LoP emphasized the importance of inclusive production networks that ensure fair opportunities for marginalized entrepreneurs, particularly Dalits and other underrepresented communities who often struggle to access markets and support.

"Sudheer Rajbhar of Chamar Studio encapsulates the life and journey of lakhs of Dalit youth in India. Extremely talented, brimming with ideas and hungry to succeed but lacking the access and opportunity to connect with the elite in his field. However, unlike many others from his community, he got the opportunity to build his own network. He understood the latent skill of the artisans of Dharavi and he created a brand that is recognised in the most esteemed corridors of fashion global," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Coolies at New Delhi Railway Station, Pledges To Fight for Their Rights (Watch Video).

He highlighted how Chamar Studio exemplifies his vision of "production and participation"--a model where artisans receive the necessary tools, networks, and institutional support to scale their work globally. "Chamar Studio's success highlights how traditional artisanship and modern entrepreneurship can work together so that skilled artisans get a piece of the success they build with their own hands," he added. Rahul Gandhi further said that while working with Sudheer and his team in Dharavi today, he underscored the importance of inclusive production networks that uplift skilled workers across various sectors.

"I felt it was equally important for Sudheer to share his knowledge and experience with others so we brought our friend Ramchet mochi from Sultanpur to meet him and understand how design and innovation can transform his business," he said. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Ramchet Mochi, a skilled cobbler from Uttar Pradesh whom he first met last year and continues to mentor. "I spoke in the Lok Sabha about how a prosperous India can only be built through "production and participation". Chamar Studio's success shows this model works - and I hope we can replicate such a model all over India," the LoP said. ‘Bring the Trophy Home, Boys’: Rahul Gandhi Hails India’s 4-Wicket Victory Over Australia in Semifinal of Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Chamar Studio is renowned for its innovative use of recycled tires to create handcrafted bags, preserving the traditional artistry of the Dalit leather-working community after which the studio is named. By blending heritage craftsmanship with modern entrepreneurship, the studio not only celebrates this rich tradition but also provides economic empowerment to skilled artisans in Dharavi.

