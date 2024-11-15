Godda, November 15: After giving a rousing speech in the Mahagama assembly constituency in Jharkhand, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was unable to take off on Friday due to not having the clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC). Earlier today, in his speech at Mahagama constituency in Godda district of Jharkhand, he condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attempting to give Mumbai's Dharavi to Adani.

Calling PM Modi a "puppet of billionaires," he said that the PM has taken money away from poor people. " We are not scared of Narendra Modi, the 56-inch chest man and Mann ki Baat. Narendra Modi is a puppet of billionaires. Whatever the billionaires say, Narendra Modi does the same. Modi ji has waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of billionaires by snatching the money of the poor. Dharavi's land worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Maharashtra is also being handed over to Adani. The truth is that- Our government in Maharashtra has been toppled only to grab land," Rahul Gandhi said. UPPSC Aspirants Protest in Prayagraj: UP Government, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Extremely Insensitive Towards Agitating Students, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Further hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the party does not care about Backward Classes, as they had reduced their reservation and taken away their land. "In Jharkhand, BJP had reduced the reservation for backward classes from 27% to 14%. On one hand Narendra Modi gives a speech saying- I belong to the backward class. On the other hand, they reduce the reservation for backward classes, snatch away your land and make you unemployed through demonetisation," he added.

He further invoked the name of Ambedkar, Birsa Munda, Buddha, Gandhi and Phule, saying that the "soul of India is in the Constitution." He added, "Our Constitution contains the thoughts of Ambedkar ji, Birsa Munda ji, Lord Buddha ji, Gandhi ji and Phule ji. The soul of India is in this Constitution. Today, the rights you have got to water, forest and land are from the Constitution" PM Narendra Modi Feels Copy of Constitution I Carry Is Blank as He Has Never Read It, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's Chopper Stopped From Take off Due to ATC Non-Clearance

VIDEO | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's helicopter is yet to take off from Jharkhand's Godda as it awaits clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC). pic.twitter.com/B8CTHoJ9Qs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2024

He also highlighted the promises made by the Congress, including giving 28 pc reservations for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 12 pc reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 27 pc reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC). Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections concluded, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats. Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting will be held in November 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)