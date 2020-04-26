Rains Damage Standing Crops in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], April 26 (ANI): The standing crops were heavily damaged following the unseasonal rains in the district on Sunday. Moreover, grain bags in mandis were also drenched due to the heavy spell of rain.SR Kalasi, Assistant Secretary, Market Committee, Ambala Cantt said that their priority was to procure the grains from the farmers. "Our priority was to get the crops from the farmers and send them to the homes as soon as possible. The crops have been procured but we could not send it further due to fewer labourers during the lockdown," Kalasi told ANI. (ANI)

