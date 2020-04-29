Raj Govt Issues Health Guidelines for Pregnant Women During Coronavirus

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Separate health guidelines were on Wednesday issued for pregnant women during the coronavirus crisis in Rajasthan.

Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Rohit Kumar Singh in an order directed officials to ensure that specialist services are available in the district to pregnant women on time and that high risk pregnant women can be referred to the appropriate institute.

He said pregnant women in containment zones, hotspots and cluster areas, who are likely to have a delivery in the next two weeks, should be screened for COVID-19 at the nearest institution by ANM or Asha worker, so that delivery services are provided as per their reports.

The official said general delivery services should be made available at all primary health centres, community health centres and sub-district level. Antenatal services at all these centres are to be provided to all the women who are found negative in the coronavirus confirmatory test.

He said that emergency services including caesarean delivery services are to be given at all medical colleges, district hospitals. Separate medical colleges or district hospitals have been selected for pregnant women who are either coronavirus positive or suspected cases, he said.

