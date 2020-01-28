Rajinikanth Suffers Minor Injuries During 'Man Vs Wild' Shoot

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bandipur (Karnataka) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries on Tuesday while shooting for an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls at Bandipur forest in Karnataka.After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured for Grylls' survival show.Earlier today, the British adventurer and the megastar arrived at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka for shooting a special episode of the show 'Man vs Wild'.The actor arrived at the location dressed in comfortable sporty clothes. Donning a dark blue jacket and grey track pants, Rajinikanth was also carrying a cross-body bag.The episode with the Prime Minister was aired last year in August that became quite an attraction among the public. (ANI)

