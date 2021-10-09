Actor Ralph Fiennes is set to play New York City power broker Robert Moses in London world premiere of writer David Hare's Straight Line Crazy. Nicholas Hytner has directed the play which will premiere at London's The Bridge theatre in March next year. According to Variety, Fiennes stars as Robert Moses, who for 40 years, was the most powerful man in New York. Though never elected to office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm and intimidation. The King’s Man Trailer: Ralph Fiennes' Action-Packed Prequel Explores the Origins of the Intelligence Agency (Watch Video).

The play is described as “an account of the life of a man whose iron will exposed the weakness of democracy in the face of charismatic conviction."Performances are scheduled from March 16 through June 18, 2022.Straight Line Crazy reunites Fiennes, Hare and Hytner who previously collaborated on “Beat the Devil". The King’s Man Special Look Teaser: Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode Lead Intriguing Origin Story of the Secret Service Agency (Watch Video).

Fiennes' other theatre credits include The Four Quartets, King Lear, Hamlet, Ivanov, God of Carnage and Faith Healer. The English actor's latest movie outing is James Bond film No Time to Die, which is currently in cinemas globally.

