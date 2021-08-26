The red band trailer of The King's Man is out! Helmed by Matthew Vaughn, the film traces the origin of the fictional British secret service. Starring Ralph Fiennes as the lead, the movie takes you on a twentieth-century tour and shows how the greatest villains challenged this secret organisation, but one man will change it all. The film is coming to theaters on December 22.

Watch Trailer:

