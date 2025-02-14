Ranbir Kapoor struck a cool pose in front of ARKS Studio in Bandra, Mumbai, as seen in a picture shared on the official Instagram page of ARKS. Dressed in his signature effortless style, the actor looked dapper while posing against the backdrop of the newly established studio. Fans are eagerly awaiting the grand launch of the store, which is set to take place today, February 14. The complete address of the store has also been mentioned in the post, making it easier for fans and customers to visit. Ranbir Kapoor Gears Up for ARKS’ ‘First Reveal’ on Valentine’s Day (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor at ARKS Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKS (@arks)

The Big Day For ARKS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anagram Architects (@anagramarchitects)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)