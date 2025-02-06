Ranbir Kapoor has been teasing glimpses of his much-anticipated fashion and lifestyle brand, ARKS. The collection promises a blend of comfort and style, featuring an array of trendy clothing and sneakers. Now, the wait is almost over! A newly shared video on ARKS’ official page captures the Bollywood star strolling through the streets of Mumbai while reminiscing about some of his fondest memories. Adding to the excitement, the team has officially confirmed that the ‘first reveal’ of ARKS is set for February 14, making it a special Valentine’s Day unveiling. ‘Why Red?’ Ranbir Kapoor Explains Why He Chose the ‘Colour of Passion’ for the Logo of His Clothing Line ARKS (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Update on ARKS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKS (@arks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)