Remaining Matches of Road Safety World Series to Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series will be played behind closed doors at the DY Patil Stadium here starting March 13 when South Africa Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends in a revised schedule due to the rising concerns over coronavirus in the country.The decision has been taken as the most responsible course of action, to protect the health and safety of the players, staff and spectators.The numbers of cases in Maharashtra are escalating and as a result, the organising committee unanimously agreed that the third leg of the series, which was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20, be relocated to DY Patil Stadium and played behind closed doors along with the remaining games at the same venue and the final.Earlier on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.The central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60. (ANI)

