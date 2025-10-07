In the first half of 2025, more electricity was generated from green sources than from coal. Solar and wind capacities are growing at a faster pace than global electricity demand, according to new research.Renewable energy overtook coal as the largest source of electricity generation for the first time ever in the initial six months of 2025, marking what researchers called a "historic shift."

Global energy think tank Ember analyzed data from 88 countries, which together account for 93% of global electricity demand.

"We are seeing the first signs of a crucial turning point," Małgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, Senior Electricity Analyst at Ember, said in a statement. "Solar and wind energy are now growing fast enough to meet the world's growing appetite for electricity. This marks the beginning of a shift where clean energy is keeping pace with demand growth."

According to the analysis, the new global trend was largely shaped by the biggest economies. In India and China, strong growth in renewables meant the countries burned less fossil fuels like coal and gas.

In the US and the EU, however, reliance on polluting sources of energy picked up. In the first half of the year, the US saw an increase in energy demand that outpaced the expansion of renewables, leading to the use of more fossil fuels.

In the EU, weak winds and reduced hydropower generation were responsible for the greater use, according to Ember’s analysis.

Strong growth to continue in renewables

The pace of renewable expansion is expected to remain high in the coming years, according to research by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Solar energy is predicted to drive most of the growth, mainly due to low costs and faster approval processes.

Wind energy ranks second, followed by hydropower, bioenergy, and geothermal energy.

Emerging markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are driving the rapid expansion of renewables. This is being enabled by governments implementing reforms in favor of green power sources and setting ambitious targets.

In China, growth in renewables is particularly strong, with the country investing the most in clean energy globally at around $625 billion (€535 billion) in 2024 alone.

Overall, wind and solar power grew faster than energy demand worldwide. Ember analysts say this is a sign that these clean fuels could increasingly replace fossil sources in the medium term.

This article was originally published in German.

