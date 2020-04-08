Ricky Ponting Reveals His Ever-lasting Memory from Ashes Cricket

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday revealed his ever-lasting memory from Ashes cricket.The former skipper revealed that he will always remember the 2007 Sydney Test match against England where three Australian greats-- Shane Warne, Glenn Mcgrath, and Justin Langer retired together.Ponting was challenged by Australia batsman David Warner to talk about some of his greatest Ashes memories and it was then when Ponting decided to talk about the Sydney Test.He uploaded a video on Instagram to talk about some of his greatest Ashes memories.Talking about the Sydney Test, Ponting said: "Memories or the over-riding memories I have from Ashes cricket are the ones that happened in the Sydney Test during 2006-07 when Shane Warne, Glenn Mcgrath, and Justin Langer all retired in one game"."Glenn got a wicket with his last ball in Ashes, Langer had the stage set for him to finish his career with his great mate Hayden, it was an emotional moment for me as a captain, we won the series 5-0, it is something I will always remember," he added.The trio had already announced that the 2006-07 Ashes will be their last in international cricket. Australia had gone 4-0 up going into the fifth series, and Langer finished the fifth Test match, allowing his side to clean sweep England.In the 2006-07 series, Warne had also gone past the 700-wickets mark in his Test career.Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper. Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He played his last Test in 2012.He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game after finishing his career with 13,378 runs in Test cricket. (ANI)

