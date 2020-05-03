RJ-WEATHER  Light Rain in Parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) A western disturbance triggered light rain in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday, the weatherman said.

Churu and Gangangar recorded 4 mm of rainfall.

Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner received 2, 0.8 and 0.3 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Ajmer was recorded as the hottest place in the state where the day temperature settled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kota 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Other places also recorded maximum temperature in the range of 35.4-43 degrees Celsius, according to Met department here.

The department has predicted similar weather conditions on Monday.

