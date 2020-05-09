Robot to Lend Helping Hand at Chandrapur Hospital

Chandrapur (Maha), May 9 (PTI) A robot has been inducted into service at the Chandrapur civil hospital, and it could be used for collecting swab samples for COVID-19 test with some modifications in near future, an official said.

District collector Dr Kunal Khemnar handed over the "medi-rover robot", which can be used for handing food or medicines to patients, to the hospital on Saturday.

It has been developed by Tata Technologies in association with the Government Engineering College, Chandrapur, Khemnar said in a statement.

"The robot will help the medical staff in treating and nursing of patients at the hospital," he said.

With some modifications, the battery-operated robot, which weighs about 30 kg, can even be used for collection of swab samples of suspected COVID-19 patients in the coming days, he added.

So far, only one coronavirus positive case has been found in Chandrapur district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)