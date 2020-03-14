Romanian PM Nominee in Virus Isolation

World. (File Image)

Bucharest, Mar 13 (AFP) Romania's interim prime minister was on Friday asked to form a new government from coronavirus self-isolation.

President Klaus Iohannis chose Ludovic Orban, head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), to form a new government after Finance Minister Florin Citu declined the nomination at the last minute on Thursday.

Orban, 56, put himself in self-isolation after a PNL senator tested positive with the new coronavirus which has so far infected 80 people in Romania.

Orban has been Romania's interim prime minister since February 5, when his government was toppled by a parliamentary vote of no confidence. "Orban's government worked very well. It would be unimaginable to change everything overnight during the fight" against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Iohannis said.

A vote in parliament to approve the nomination could take place Saturday in exceptional conditions designed to avoid spreading the virus further.

Orban received the news in quarantine, which he began voluntarily on Friday after attending a meeting with the senator who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

He and the cabinet are to be tested in turn, and it was possible that the entire government could be put either in quarantine or self-isolation, spokesperson Ionel Danca told AFP.

Most of the cabinet was also present on Monday during a meeting with the senator in question.

Romania has ordered schools and cultural establishments to close and banned gatherings of more than 100 people to prevent the spread of the virus. (AFP)

