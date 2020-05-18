RTI Helpline Launched in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday launched a helpline number for people to get prompt answers to their RTI-related queries.

With a dedicated number -- +91 172 2864100 – the helpline will make the Right To Information Act implementation more effective by expeditiously addressing the growing number of RTI queries and clarifying all doubts of citizens, said a government release. The chief minister said the helpline would enable the people to take full advantage of their fundamental right to free speech and expression, unequivocally guaranteed in Article 19(1)(a) of India's Constitution.

The helpline will be accessible to all citizens, including government officials representing public authorities, from 10 am to 4 pm on all working days.

The Punjab State Information Commission, which exclusively deals with RTI matters in the state, has been receiving increasing numbers of queries and inquiries from citizens regarding the RTI Act.

It has generally been observed that a large section of people, who wish to seek information under the Act, are not adequately conversant with the provisions and procedures to secure such information, it said.

