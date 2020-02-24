Rurban Mission Embodies Spirit of Indian Culture of Community Living: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said the Centre's flagship scheme Rurban Mission, embodies the spirit of Indian culture and tradition which is that of community living.

The Mission which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21 2016, with the vision to deliver catalytic interventions to rural areas on the threshold of growth.

The objective of the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM) is to develop the cluster of rural villages in a holistic manner by providing all the basic amenities, infrastructure as well as economic development opportunities in an integrated and time bound manner.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of the mission, Tomar, the Union Minister for Rural Development, said the Rurban Mission embodies the spirit of the Indian culture and tradition which is that of community living.

The community perspective has to be kept in mind for holistic development of a region and cluster approach is very fruitful in that regard, Tomar said in an official statement.

He said when the community spirit and effort increases, the Centre and states will work together for development of clusters and all schemes will be made convergent towards that objective.

The Union Minister said that the amount of funding given to this scheme is mostly for gap funding but the central and state government funding together can have a good impact on development of clusters.

