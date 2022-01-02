Social media has changed the way celebrities interact with their fans. They have to make sure that their engagement with fans is at the optimum level and this comes with a different kind of pressure but Sanya Malhotra ensures that it doesn't bother her much, and prefers to keep it organic. "I am very much addicted to Instagram, but I have set a few healthy boundaries. Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Sanya Malhotra And Abhimanyu Dassani’s ‘Long Distance Love Story’ To Stream On Netflix On November 5.

I stay active on social media when I genuinely have free time in my hands. I don't take any pressure and I don't think that just because I am an actor, I need to stay active on Instagram for 24 hours. I really like to connect with my fans and I make sure to take out time for them whenever I can," Sanya told ANI.Apart from this, Sanya also talked about how social media has enhanced people's creativity. Sanya Malhotra Shows Her Love for Doja Cat’s Song ‘Woman’ While Gymming and We Are Impressed! (Watch Video).

"Not just connectivity but platforms like Instagram have enhanced everyone's creativity. Social networks allow users to upload their artworks without any restrictions. Today, almost everyone is a creative person. So, social media is not bad... it's just that people should know where to set boundaries for themselves," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanya was recently seen in Netflix's 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'. She also worked on Audible's project 'Sasural Wonder Phool', which aims to break the taboo around sex. "My films and characters definitely reflect my beliefs. I am glad that I got opportunities to be a part of informative and thought-provoking projects like 'Sasural Wonder Phool'. I am also happy to see the rise in demand for such content...It's a golden period for actors," Sanya expressed.

