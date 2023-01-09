Kuopio [Finland], January 9 (ANI): According to a recent study from Finland, machine learning techniques can predict with certainty the likelihood that patients with type 2 diabetes would have poor glycemic control. The length of type 2 diabetes, previous glucose levels, and the patient's use of anti-diabetic medications are the most crucial variables influencing glycemic control.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Clinical Epidemiology.

Also Read | Pope Francis Condemns Iran for Using Death Penalty Against Demonstrators – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The researchers examined glycaemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes in North Karelia, Finland, over a period of six years. Patients' glycemic control was determined on the basis of long-term blood glucose, HbA1c. Three HbA1c trajectories were identified from the data, and based on these, patients were divided into two groups: patients with adequate glycemic control, and patients with inadequate glycemic control. Using machine learning methods, the researchers examined the association of patients' baseline characteristics, clinical- and treatment-related factors and socio-economic status with glycemic control. The baseline characteristics included more than 200 different variables.

The results showed that by using data on the duration of type 2 diabetes, prior HbA1c levels, fasting blood glucose, existing anti-diabetic medicines and their number, it is possible to reliably identify patients with a persistent risk for hyperglycemia at any point of their disease. In other words, inadequate glycemic control can be predicted from data that is routinely collected as part of diabetes monitoring and management.

Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Interesting Two-Wheelers To Check Out; Find Details Here.

The primary objective of treatment in type 2 diabetes is to maintain good glycemic control in order to prevent complications associated with the disease. According to the Finnish Current Care Guidelines for Diabetes, glycemic control should be followed up annually, making it possible to monitor the long-term trajectory of the disease. Early identification of patients with poor glycemic control is of paramount importance in order to target treatment to those in need and to intensify it at the right time. Delayed intensification of treatment increases the risk of complications, which is also reflected in higher costs of care. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)