Serie A to Reduce Player Salaries by a Third if Season Does Not Resume

Milan, Apr 6 (AP) Serie A says it has unanimously decided to reduce player salaries by a third if the season does not resume.

The Italian soccer players' association has not yet signed off on the deal.

The league says in a statement that the guideline measure was agreed on by 19 of the 20 clubs. Juventus already reached a similar deal with its players.

The league says the agreement is "a common line of action to contain" salaries for "players, coaches and members of first squads."

The reduction is equal to four months of salary but would be reduced to only two months if the current season is completed.

The league adds "it remains understood that the clubs will define the agreements directly with their members."

Serie A has been suspended since the government ordered a nationwide lockdown nearly a month ago. Twelve rounds remain along with four games that were postponed from the weekend of Feb. 22. The Italian Cup semifinals also were interrupted after the first leg.

At least 15 players have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP)

