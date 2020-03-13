Several MLAs at Bengaluru Resort Were Emotionally Pressurised to Leave Cong: Patwari

Bengaluru (Karnataka) (India), Mar 13 (ANI): Several ministers staying at the Bengaluru resort had been emotionally pressurised to leave the Congress party, said Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Thursday after he was rescued by party leader DK Shivakumar from getting arrested due to the scuffle that had broken out at Embassy Boulevard here."We had received information that one of the MLAs, Manoj Chaudhary, staying at the Boulevard wanted his father to bring him back home," Patwari told reporters.He said, "We had accompanied Manoj's father to the resort but the moment we entered the restaurant at the resort, some miscreants took away Manoj to some other unknown place," Patwari told reporters."Meanwhile, we (Lakhan Singh and Jitu Patwari) were manhandled and taken to the police station," he added.Patwari said that the police had started the process of arresting them but Shivakumar came to their rescue and stopped their arrest.He further said, "The police manhandled us even though we tried to talk to them in a very calm manner.""If the MLAs giving resignation was their decision then why is the BJP not allowing them to contact their families," the MP said.He further said that Jyotiraditya Scindia would soon become a minister but "why are the other ministers being made scapegoats."Earlier in the day, a Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh had said that if action on the assaulters of its two leaders is not taken then the matter will be taken to the court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)