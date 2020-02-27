SGFI Suspended over Violating Provisions of NSDCI

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has suspended the recognition of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) over violation of provisions of National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011.SGFI had sent its contingent for participation in the 10th Pacific School Games 2017 which were held from December 1 to 10 in Adelaide, Australia and upon reporting in the media about the School Girl's Hockey team sent by SGFI as part of the contingent in the Pacific School Games 2017 was left stranded and left to fend for themselves in Adelaide.After that, an inquiry was instituted into the matter of negligence noticed on the part of team management in respect of the participation of SGFI's contingent in Adelaide. Also, later another unfortunate incident was enquired which was the death of one member of the Girl's Football team, named Nitisha Negi, due to drowning on December 10, 2017.SGFI was directed to provide necessary information and documents which was required for the inquiry. The Ministry on November 27, 2018 also requested to submit its inquiry report along with a detailed account of action taken by SGFI in the matter.SGFI informed that team coach and three managers were held responsible for the unfortunate event and life ban were imposed on them. The federation was then asked to show cause why the government recognition should not be withdrawn due to the irregularities committed by them.The ministry, on October 22 last year, further requested SGFI to inform about the action taken on the persons entrusted with the responsibility of coordination of the visit of SGFI contingent, contingent officials, including Chef-De-Mission, who were responsible for the entire contingent, how an unauthorised person was coordinating the visit without proper authorities, travel itineraries of all the officials and copy of the NOCs taken by the government employees who were part of the contingent.However, SGFI failed to provide 'accurate and satisfactory' reply to this despite having been given ample opportunities."Under the given situation, government is left with no choice but to suspend School Games Federation of India in accordance with the Clause I (vii) of procedure for suspension/ withdrawal of recognition as laid down in Annexure III of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, failure to provide accurate information to the Department as and when called for. In view of above, the government hereby suspends the recognition of SGFI with immediate effect till further orders," SPS Tomar, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, said in a letter to Secretary General of SGFI. (ANI)

