Shah Slams Opposition Leaders for 'hate Speech'

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed opposition leaders for controversial remarks made by them and wondered if those were not "hate speeches". "On December 14, an anti-CAA rally was held by a party in Ramlila Maidan and the party president said -- 'Ghar Ke Bahar Niklo/Yeh Aar Paar Ki Ladai Hai/Astitva Ka Saval Hai.' After that, one of their senior leaders said -- Abhi Nahi Nkiloge To Kayar Kehalaye Jaoge. Don't you consider it a hate speech," Shah asked in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.The Home Minister, who was replying to the debate on Delhi violence in the Lower House of Parliament, said that after this rally on December 14, protest at Shaheen Bagh began on December 16. He further pointed to the controversial remarks made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan."On February 19, Waris Pathan said -- Jo Cheez Mangne Se Nahin Milti, Wo Chhenni Padti Hai. We are 15 crores (I don't know who they are), but we will be too much for 100 crores," the Home Minister said."After these statements, demonstrations began at 8-9 places on February 22-23 and finally culminated as riots on Feb 24. One speech, which may be a hate speech, it is being investigated by the police...one speech after which nothing took place for 30 days seems hate speech to you but the speech which was given on Feb 19, 22 and riots took place on Feb 24 don't seem hate speech to you," said Shah while taking a jibe at the opposition.The Home Minister further said that 52 "Indians" lost their lives in the violence, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt.Shah said that he believed the riots were pre-planned and assured that the culprits will be punished."We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assure the families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to," he said."I want to tell the people of Delhi that we have already written to the Delhi High Court regarding constituting of the Claim Commission. On the basis of videography, whosoever burnt shops, vehicles, public property, they will be caught hold of and their entire property will be seized," he said. (ANI)

