Shia Scholar Exposes Pakistan's Mishandling of Coronavirus Crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 19 (ANI): A Shia scholar has exposed Pakistan over its pathetic attitude and mishandling of the health crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak within the country.Maulana Syed Nazir Abbas Taqvi, the Karachi President of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan (SUCP), divulged that a person with a travel history from Iran passed away at a health center in Quetta as the officials did not take proper and timely action to save him."Don't blame the coronavirus outbreak due to his death, instead, the person was suffering from heart disease. The hospital authorities could have easily saved the person. But because of not taking timely action the patient lost his life," the Maulana said in a video uploaded by Bol News of Pakistan on Thursday."Such is the truth of Pakistani authorities. The government is only focused on collecting funds and spend it on foreign travel. They aren't spending any money on the civilians," he stressed further.Pakistan is grappling to control the spread of coronavirus as two patients died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.With more than 100 new cases reported on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases of COVID19 in Pakistan at 377. About 213 cases were reported in Sindh province followed by Punjab- 78, Balochistan- 45, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 23, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan 16 and two cases in Islamabad.In just a show of being all-weather ties with China, the Islamic country also did not take any initiative to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan--the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak.Globally, more than 214,800 cases have been confirmed and 8,732 deaths have been confirmed, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.Instead of securing the vulnerable environment of the citizens, government officials of the country, including foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, have started quarantining themselves as a precautionary measure to contain the rapid-spread of the killer bug. (ANI)

