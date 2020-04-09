Shoaib Akhtar's Proposal of India-Pakistan Series is Comical Statement: Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Commenting on former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of conducting a series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday termed the pacer's statement as 'comic'."Shoaib Akhtar is a jolly and moody man everyone knows it. Time by time he keeps giving such suggestions and ideas. At this stage, if he is talking about a cricket match between India and Pakistan to raise funds to help both the countries. So, I feel it is a matter of fun. We are not even able to organise IPL, who will come to watch that match who will allow players to come and play," Shukla told ANI."India-Pakistan don't play in bilateral series, who will organise this match at this current situation of the country is not good and in his country situation is even worst so how can match happen so I feel this statement is comic," he added.The two nations have not played any bilateral series against each other since 2007. They have only played against each other in the ICC events and Asia Cup. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the sporting activities across the globe have been put on halt. Most of the tournaments are either postponed or stand cancelled.On Wednesday, Akhtar proposed a three-match series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic."I want India and Pakistan to play a series. I want it to happen without crowds, just broadcasting unit should be there and the matches should be televised, three ODIs or T20Is should be played. I cannot understand why this is a bad idea," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.As both countries are under lockdown, Akhtar also suggested that the series should be played in isolation and behind closed doors where only the personnel from the broadcasting channel will be involved. (ANI)

