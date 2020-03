Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh government on Monday appointed state Congress media department chief Shobha Oza as the chairperson of the MP Women's Commission.

Oza will take charge of the commission on Tuesday, official sources said.

Her appointment will be for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge, the sources added.

