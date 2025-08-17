New Delhi, August 17: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Sunday welcomed Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla upon his arrival in Delhi, calling it a proud moment for India and ISRO. In a post on X, Singh wrote, "A moment of pride for India! A moment of glory for ISRO! A moment of gratitude to the dispensation that facilitated this under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. India's Space glory touches the Indian soil... as the iconic son of Mother India, Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla lands at Delhi in the early hours of morning today. Accompanying him, another equally accomplished Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, one of the astronauts selected for India's first Human mission Gaganyaan who was India's designated backup for the mission to the International Space Station ISS." Shubhanshu Shukla Accorded Hero’s Welcome on Return to India after NASA's Axiom-4 Mission; Parliament Plans Special Discussion on Successful Space Mission on August 18 (Watch Videos).

"Privileged to receive both of them at the New Delhi Airport along with Delhi CM Smt. Rekha Gupta, ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan and later welcomed by a group of students," he added. Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. He was received at Delhi's IGI airport by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as well as his family, including his wife and son. Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom 4 Mission: 140 Crore Dreams Soar With ISRO Astronaut Into Space, ‘Tiranga’ Touches the Stars.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to India After Historic ISS Mission

Shukla was part of NASA's Axiom-4 Space Mission, which took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, on June 25. He returned to Earth on July 15, splashing down off the coast of California. He became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space. Ahead of his return to India, Shukla shared an emotional note on X, reflecting on his year-long training and the bonds he built during the mission. "As I sit on the plane to come back to India I have a mix of emotions running through my heart. I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind who were my friends and family for the past one year during this mission. I am also excited about meeting all my friends, family and everyone in the country for the first time post mission. I guess this is what life is - everything all at once," he wrote.

