Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a priceless picture of her late grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. In the image, the late couple can be seen sitting gracefully on the sofa. Shweta Bachchan Returns to Instagram, Shares a Throwback Video Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Alongside the photograph, Shweta penned a heartfelt note for her grandparents. "The poet and his poetry...my grandparents. You are sorely missed," she wrote. Shweta also shared that she found the picture "among a pile of old Polaroids in a desk drawer." Amitabh Bachchan Shares Heartwarming ‘Then and Now’ Pic to Wish Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Her 47th Birthday.

Check Out Shweta Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

Interestingly, August 12 marks Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary. So, it's a perfect day for Shweta to share the picture of the late couple. For the unversed, Teji Bachchan was a social activist. She also starred as Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. On the other hand, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a legendary poet.

