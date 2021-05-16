American singer-songwriter Kesha and her long-term boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter went for a romantic stroll on the seashore vacationing in Hawaii this week. As per Page Six, the 'Tik Tok' crooner was photographed wearing a flower cover-up over a swimsuit and white shorts. She held her shoes in hand as she walked along the water. Ashenfelter, in the meantime, dressed head-to-toe in black while strolling shoeless close to his girlfriend. Kourtney Kardashian Inks ‘I Love You’ Tattoo on Boyfriend Travis Barker’s Arm (Watch Video).

Per Page Six, the pair had all the earmarks of having an animated conversation and laughing together while taking their sunset stroll. The low-key couple has been dating since at least 2014. "He's truly, a true sweet human being. I'm extremely glad to have him in my life," she said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest at that point. The pair has been close-lipped regarding their relationship. Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Threatens Lawsuit to Sydney Chase Over Her Cheating Claims.

In the prior days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer disclosed to Refinery29 she's been spoiling herself with butt masks in quarantine. "It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend.It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, bring me happiness," she told the outlet.

