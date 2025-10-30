Siwan, October 30: Once a stronghold of former RJD leader Shahabuddin, Siwan remains one of the most closely watched constituencies in Bihar. With the state elections fast approaching, the political heat in this region is rising once again. No single party has managed to establish undisputed dominance over the Siwan Assembly seat, as multiple political forces continue to vie for control. Currently represented by RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, the constituency has a history of one-sided victories, though the past three elections have witnessed increasingly tight contests.

The Muslim-Yadav (MY) factor, which is the primary vote bank of Mahagathbandhan, is expected to play a decisive role in the upcoming battle, given that Muslims make up around 20% of the electorate. At the same time, the Yadav community also commands a substantial share of votes in Siwan. The Mahagathbandhan has once again expressed its trust in RJD's Awadh Bihari Chowdhary; meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance has fielded Bihar minister Mangal Pandey from the BJP, who comes from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh background. Targeting the significant chunk of the Muslim vote bank in the constituency, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Jan Suraaj have fielded Mohammad Kaifi Shamshir and Intekhaf Ahmad Jan. ‘RJD-Congress Ne Apna Manifesto Nahi, Rate List Jaari Ki Hai’: PM Narendra Modi Targets Mahagathbandhan in Chhapra (Watch Videos).

Awadh Bihari Choudhary stands out as the most successful politician in the Siwan constituency, having represented it six times. Notably, he first held the seat in 1985 and won it successfully between 1985 and 2005. Mangal Pandey, a seasoned BJP leader who began his political journey with the RSS in 1988 and formally joined the BJP in 1998, has served as a minister in multiple Nitish Kumar-led governments since 2013. Pandey is credited with contributing to Siwan's development through the establishment of a district hospital, though persistent doctor shortages remain a lingering concern.

In the 2010 Assembly elections, BJP's Vyasdeo Prasad triumphed in Siwan with 51,637 votes, defeating RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary, who secured 39,096 votes, a winning margin of 12,541. The BJP managed to retain the seat in 2015, but the victory margin narrowed as JD(U) candidate Bablu Prasad put up a strong challenge, polling 51,622 votes against Vyasdeo Prasad's 55,156. However, in 2020, Awadh Bihari Choudhary reclaimed the Siwan seat for the RJD after a 15-year gap, narrowly defeating BJP's Om Prakash Yadav by just 1,973 votes. Choudhary garnered 76,785 votes, while Yadav secured 74,812, marking a closely fought comeback for the veteran leader. ‘Indira Gandhi Was a Woman, but She Had More Guts Than This Man’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Narendra Modi, Challenges Him to Call Out Donald Trump Over Claims Regarding India-Pakistan War (Watch Video).

The 2025 Bihar election is the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

