Chhapra, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack at the Mahagathbandhan, stating that the alliance has not released its manifesto but "ratelist". The PM emphasised that the real motive behind every announcement is extortion, ransom, looting and plundering, and corruption. "The leaders of 'Jungle Raj' are constantly misleading you, luring you. RJD's declaration, Congress's manifesto is not a manifesto. They have revealed their rate list. The real motive behind their every declaration is extortion, ransom, loot, corruption, all this...", the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally in Chhapra.

Recalling the Champa Biswas case, the Prime Minister asserted that if today's youth knew the reality of the incident, it would make them shudder. He stressed that RJD had turned the Chief Minister's office into a place of mafia.

RJD-कांग्रेस की नीयत इनके चुनाव प्रचार के गीतों से ही पता चलती है, जिनमें एक नए जंगलराज की आहट है। pic.twitter.com/JlxowzmPvi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2025

Chhapra, Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Your love and enthusiasm are so strong that even my voice gets overpowered. Our Vishwakarma brothers and sisters, those who work with traditional skills and craftsmanship, such as carpenters, blacksmiths, goldsmiths, potters,… pic.twitter.com/d3roOvudnm — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2025

"In Bihar in 1998, what happened to the wife of a Dalit IAS officer will make today's youth shudder if they learn about it. The wife of the Dalit IAS officer had written a letter to the Governor revealing that RJD goons had raped her for several days and had not spared other women in the family either, torturing them as well. During the RJD government, even the Chief Minister's office had turned into an office of mafias," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress for insulting the people of Bihar in other states, recalling the incident of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's statement in 2022, which also marked the presence of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.While speaking at an election rally in Chhapra, the Prime Minister noted that, despite the insult to the Bihari people, Priyanka Gandhi was smiling during the incident. In 2022, during an election campaign event in Punjab, Channi had urged people not to allow "bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to enter the state. While Channi gave the remarks, Priyanka Gandhi was also standing beside him.

"Friends, I want to remind you -- those with the lantern (RJD), the hand (Congress), and their INDIA alliance partners, how they have insulted Bihar. The Congress Chief Minister in Punjab openly declared that people from Bihar would not be allowed to enter his state. He made this statement during a public speech. At that time, on the stage, a daughter of the Gandhi family who nowadays sits in Parliament was clapping happily over this," PM Modi said. The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.