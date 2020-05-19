Six Positive Tests for Coronavirus at Premier League Clubs - League

London, May 19 (AFP) Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training.

"The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs," the Premier League said in a statement on Tuesday. AFP

