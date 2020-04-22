Skorean Firm Starts Production for Rapid Antibody Testing Kits in India

World. (File Image)

Seoul, Apr 21 (PTI) A South Korean firm has started production of the COVID-19 rapid antibody testing kits in its Indian subsidiary plant to meet the growing demand of the medical equipment in India and other parts of the world, a press release issued by the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday.

SD Biosensor Healthcare Pvt Ltd is producing the test kits with a capacity of 500,000 tests per week and the first batch was rolled out on April 19, it said.

Its Indian subsidiary is located in Manesar, Gurgaon.

"This is an excellent example of India's 'Make in India for the World' as the company plans to ramp up production to meet growing demand in India as well as other parts of the world," the press release said.

The strategy and corporate structure of this company exemplifies the strong partnership between the two countries specially in the field of medical technology.

Indian Ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan on Tuesday also visited the company's manufacturing facility accompanied by its CEO Lee Hyo-Keun.

"SD Biosensor has just started production from its Manesar facility with a capacity of 500,000 rapid test kits per week. This will be further enhanced in coming weeks to meet growing demand," the embassy tweeted. PTI

