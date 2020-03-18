Slack Gets Simpler, More Organised with Redesign

California [USA], Mar 18 (ANI): As global employees work from home, Slack has redesigned its service to make it simpler and more organised.Rolling out today, the refreshed version brings a new navigation bar to help seamlessly search across your organisation or channels. A new compose button makes it easier to start a message from anywhere in Slack, the official blog noted.Top of the sidebar has all the key conversations, files or apps. You can organise channels, messages, and apps into custom, collapsible sections. A new shortcut makes it easier to switch between the integrated apps. Slack will be rolling out more features and shortcuts in the coming weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)