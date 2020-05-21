Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2020: Social Distancing, Special Exam Centres for Class 10 Exams, Says State Govt

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, May 21: The Tamil Nadu government will strictly enforce social distancing norms for the students appearing for Class 10 board exams, besides establishing special examination centres for the benefit of those in the containment zones. The exams are scheduled from June 15.

Also, it has been planned to distribute masks to about 46.37 lakh students of class 10 and higher secondary, besides teachers and other staff during the examination period. West Bengal Madhyamik Results 2020 Update: WBBSE Class 10 Board Exam Scores to be Released by August on wbresults.nic.in.

Aiming to allay apprehensions of parents and students over the possible contract of COVID-19 while appearing for the board exams, the government said a total of 12,690 examination centres have been readied for the students.

"Strict social distancing norms will be implemented and only 10 students will be allowed to write exam in each hall in their respective schools. So, this will avoid students from travelling to common examination centres," an official release said on Thursday.

About 9.7 lakh students will appear for the exams, since rescheduled following request from parents, it said. Further, the students coming from other districts or states would not be quarantined, but instead allowed to write the exams in separate halls within the common centres.

Both the examination and evaluation centres will be disinfected twice a day. Alternative examination centres will be set up for containment zones.

Students from the containment zones could write the exam from the special examination centres, it added.

About 2.22 lakh teachers and staff will be involved in the 10th exams while 1.65 lakh teachers and staff will be roped in for the higher secondary exams.

